BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 26665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$67.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

