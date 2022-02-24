Beacon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,706.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $663,348.39 and approximately $1,706.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

