Beacon Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $615,392.63 and approximately $3,220.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018221 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

