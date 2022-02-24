Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 146,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 89,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

In related news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.