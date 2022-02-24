Beefy.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00203844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00361919 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007990 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

