Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Down 1.8%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.19). Approximately 77,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 77,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.23).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beeks Trading from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.58) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

