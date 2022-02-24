Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.28. 32,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,013. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

