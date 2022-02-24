Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,375. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average is $309.22. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

