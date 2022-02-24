Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $15.12 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 795,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,058,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

