Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 77,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.56. 147,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,152. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.08.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

