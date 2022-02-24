Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

