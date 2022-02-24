Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

