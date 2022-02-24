Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 112,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,298. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average is $187.69. The company has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

