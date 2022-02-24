Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

