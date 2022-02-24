Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.04 and its 200-day moving average is $467.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

