Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $90.40. 115,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,186. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.