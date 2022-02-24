Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

CB traded down $6.06 on Thursday, reaching $195.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $189.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

