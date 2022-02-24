Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

