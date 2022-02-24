Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

