Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,405 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Farmers National Banc worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $3,875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

