Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.87. 132,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,446. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

