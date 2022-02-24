Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 17,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $627.98. 4,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,794. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.56 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.