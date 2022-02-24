Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 908 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 364,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,919. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

