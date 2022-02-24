Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €85.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR BFSA traded down €0.90 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €60.50 ($68.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,187 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €52.20 ($59.32) and a fifty-two week high of €72.90 ($82.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.25.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

