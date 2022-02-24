Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 163 to GBX 138. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Begbies Traynor Group traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.41), with a volume of 552370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.47).

BEG has been the subject of several other reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a market capitalization of £159.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,018.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.