BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of BeiGene worth $46,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $203.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.38. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $194.50 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.