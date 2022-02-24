Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.09 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003817 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $543,980.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.