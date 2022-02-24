Belt One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

