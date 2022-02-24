Benchmark Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

