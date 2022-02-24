Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 82697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.75 ($0.70).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The company has a market capitalization of £351.96 million and a P/E ratio of -26.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.75.
About Benchmark (LON:BMK)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.