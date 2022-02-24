Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.56

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.