Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.37. The stock has a market cap of £154.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.52).

About Resolute Mining (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

