Berenberg Bank Cuts Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 38

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 171.43% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RSG stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.37. The stock has a market cap of £154.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.52).
About Resolute Mining
