Berenberg Bank Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,060.75.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

