Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BLI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,338. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

