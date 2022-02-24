Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BLI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,338. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
