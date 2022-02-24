Best Buy (BBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,012.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.