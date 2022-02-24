Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

