Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,286,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,041. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Mizuho began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,029 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $12,699,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

