BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.39 and last traded at $62.47. 195,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,637,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

