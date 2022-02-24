BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.90 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $251,420.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

