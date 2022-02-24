Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.