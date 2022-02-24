Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,387 ($18.86). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,372 ($18.66), with a volume of 298,899 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYG. Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($21.08) to GBX 1,720 ($23.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,750 ($23.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.71), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,974,568.20).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

