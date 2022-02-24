BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 2774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.77.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

