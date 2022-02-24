BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Up 3.3%

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 544,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 607,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBKCF. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $3.25 to $3.06 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77.

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.