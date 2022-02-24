Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Bilibili to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.