Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.02

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 23321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32.
Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.