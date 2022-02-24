Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.02

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 23321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

