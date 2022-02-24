Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $45,340.09 and $12,740.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.