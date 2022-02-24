BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,773. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

