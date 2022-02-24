Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $205.00 and last traded at $205.58, with a volume of 4069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.08.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

