BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of BioLife Solutions worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,872. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 214.02, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.