BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.52 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

